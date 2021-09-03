IOWA CITY — Natalie Boyer, of Vinton, was one of 88 University of Iowa Doctor of Pharmacy students who recited the Oath of the Pharmacist and were officially welcomed into the profession and college during the College of Pharmacy’s annual White Coat Ceremony.
Dean Donald Letendre emphasized the importance of professionalism in his remarks and encouraged students to know their ‘why’: Why they chose the profession of pharmacy.
During the ceremony, students were coated by Clinical Professor Jay Currie, Veale Professor William Doucette, Clinical Associate Professor Deanna McDanel, and Clinical Associate Professor Jeffrey Reist. Chris Clayton, an Iowa PharmD alum (Class of 2000) and president-elect of the Iowa Pharmacy Association, gave a warm welcome on behalf of the profession.
The event marked the end of the course, “Engagement: Professional Skills and Values,” during which students were introduced to the college community and profession, learned about the curriculum, student resources, service, and outreach opportunities, and participated in self-development and awareness activities.
The PharmD class of 2025 is 63% female and 37% male, with 67% of the students coming from Iowa. The class represents 11 different states, 28% are underrepresented minorities, and 55% have a bachelor’s degree or higher.