With the new school year, the Benton Community School District opened a new learning option for students, a virtual academy.
The virtual academy allows students an alternative to the traditional educational model. Students log into the curriculum system Apex Learning to access curriculum from reading to arithmetic to everything in between. Students are encouraged to hit benchmarks through the quarter but still have the flexibility to work at their own pace.
The Apex Learning system is also being used by those students that need to recover credits from withdrawal (due to COVID) or failure of a class. Previously, Benton Community had used the Kirkwood Distance Learning Center for students to regain credits lost.
The Apex Learning system allows students to get immediate results of how they scored on assignments, quizzes, and tests because grades are monitored within the building.