An up-and-coming activity for dogs has been making its way around Eastern Iowa lately, and it is a competition called Dock Dogs™, a competition where dog owners throw a favorite dog toy of that dog into a pool that is about 38 feet long, and the dog has to run off of the dock, while seeing how far the dog can jump through the air before hitting the water below.
Local Vinton resident Madison Voshell, and her dog, Calypso, a purebread Black Lab, joined the competition for the first time at Kingston Stadium, and they absolutely love the competition.
“I got Calypso two days before she turned eight weeks old from Kansas,” Madison said. “We drove 11 and a half hours both ways to get her from Topeka, and we found her on some site on Facebook, and the mom had the temperament I wanted, the dad had the temperament I wanted, and ended up with a perfect puppy.”
Madison also works with a lot of other pets. “I’m a dog groomer. I’ve been grooming for just under three years, but I’ve been working in the salon for just under four years. I started out at PetSmart, and I went through their training academy, and then now I work at Cedar Run Petboarding and Daycare. I do boarding, training, daycare, and grooming.”
“I’ve had dogs all my life,” she continued. “Mom has always had dogs, and we’ve never not had a dog, but Calypso is the first dog that is my dog and not just a family dog.”
“I knew that she (Calypso) loves water,” Voshell said when asked about how she heard about Dock Dogs™, “and that she’s super toy motivated, and I wanted to do something with her because she’s just so smart and so wanting to ‘go go go’ all the time, and I was talking to my boss at Cedar Run, she owns everything, and she sponsors the Freedom Festival Dock Dogs™, and she was like ‘I got a connection for you, give me two seconds, I’ll get you a phone number,’ and it just kind of spiraled from there and now we’re hooked.” Her boss just bought a new facility, she bought out Camp Bow Wow, and it’s basically a second Cedar Run, so that way we can have two different facilities.”
Last month, Dock Dogs™ was hosting an event at Kingston Stadium, and it was the first time Madison and Calypso competed in the competition. “It was scary,” Madison said, “but Calypso did amazing and put her full body into it and took off. I don’t remember what her first jump was, but her best that she got, and her personal best still today is 18 feet 7 inches at only ten months old. She did get close to it again. Her next best was 16 feet 7 inches I think, but we got that one really good jump, and I was like ‘I will take it!’”
Voshell has set some goals that she hopes to achieve as well. “I’d like to start travelling with it because they have it everywhere. There are people that came from Nebraska, Missouri, and people from everywhere come. It would be fun to actually take it on the road and travel with Calypso and work up towards Nationals and then Worlds.”
She really enjoys the bond with her dog. “It just really brings you together because it’s so much communication between you and your dog, and there’s so much trust and training that has to go into it, and everybody else who does it is so super nice and supportive. If you have a question and they don’t know the answers, they will get you someone who does know the answers. It’s a really supportive community and everybody just does it for their dogs and for the fun of it.”
“My sponsors for this are Raw Advantage Pet Food, and they are local based in Robins, Iowa, and they do all sorts of raw food for dogs and cats and stuff like that. My other sponsor is who I work for, Cedar Run, and they split down 50-50, so they covered it equally today and yesterday.” There was a Dock Dogs™ competition on Saturday August 27th, and then on Sunday, August 28. “People who would like to sponsor me can reach out to me through Facebook, that would probably be the easiest way, on Messenger.
The locations of the Nationals and Worlds competitions vary year-to-year. “The Worlds competition is actually being held in Dubuque this year,” Voshell stated, “so I might go just to go, and my sister and my cousin have an apartment up there so I might stay with them for the weekend. Free rooming and just go see the top of the top dogs, it would be amazing!”
Dogs compete in different divisions during Dock Dogs™ competitions. The dogs aren’t divided by gender or breed differences. Voshell noted, “Along the side of the dock, there is a tape measure that starts at one foot, at the very end of the dock, and then it goes all the way out to 35 feet, but the pool is 38 feet long. And they’re separated into divisions. Novice is one foot to around nine feet, and then it goes to Junior, which is nine feet to 14 feet, and then there’s Senior, Master, Elite, Super-Elite, and then something else, and they’re based off of that. For finals, it’ll have the top Novice dogs, and then the top Juniors, Seniors, and it just kind of separates them up by that instead of breed or anything like that, because there are little dogs that are jumping 20 feet, but then you also have like the big dogs, and you think ‘oh they’re going to get real far’ and literally jump only like nine feet, and they just plop into the water.”
She talked more about the competition. “Dock Dogs™ is definitely an underrated sport that I didn’t know about it, and the first time we competed at Kingston, that was the first time I’ve ever been to an event, even to watch, so it was a lot of learning and figuing out, but our next goal is hopefully get her into Flyball. We’d love to do Flyball, and then maybe Fast Cat, which is where they put a lure on the ground, and it just scurries on the ground and the dog chases it and wants to catch it, and they get clocked at their fastest speed.”
She described Flyball a little bit. “Flyball is a relay race, so you have teams, and then there are hurdles that are less than a foot off the ground, and the dogs go over a bunch of them and bounce off of a ramp at the end. They get a ball in their mouth, and then they fly back. As soon as that dog passes a certain line, the next dog goes, so it’s basically like passing a baton for dogs, and they’re flying down and seeing who’s team can get done the fastest. Calypso loves balls, she loves running, she’s so fast, I feel like she’d also catch onto that one pretty quick.”
Voshell and Calypso reached the finals at Scheel’s in Coralville, Iowa, which is where the whole competition took place on Sunday, while also getting two third place awards. Calypso jumped into third place in the finals and won two bronze medals.