BENTON COUNTY _ Residents across the county made their way to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, to cast their vote for leadership in communities and the area school districts. Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, released the unofficial results that evening with final canvass of the votes being scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, during the meeting of the Benton County Board of Supervisors. Atkins: As the only candidate listed on the ballot for mayor, incumbent Bruce Visser received 242 votes in Tuesday’s election. Julie DeMeulenaere received 202 votes from voters to fill an unexpired term on the council. In addition, the community was asked to elect three to fill expired terms. Earning those three spots were: Samantha Petersen, 263; James Koehn, 206; and EJ Bell, 148. Belle Plaine: Serving another term as council at-large in Belle Plaine will be Mitch Malcolm, The only individual to return papers for the seat, Malcolm received 219 votes, in the southern Benton County community. Voters were also to chose between Lyle Morrow and Jacki McDermott for the one seat in Belle Plaine District 1. Morrow received 65 votes and McDermott received 51. Incumbent Judy Schlesselman received 51 votes to serve another term as council person for Ward 3. Incumbent Tracy Papesh received 215 votes to earn another term as a Park Commissioner. Blairstown: The winner of the mayor’s race in Blairstown will be announced after next week’s canvass of the ballots. No one returned nomination papers to run for the office. There were 45 write in ballots turned in at the poll. In addition to the mayor’s seat, the canvass of votes will also fill a third seat on the council. The ballot asked for three individuals to be elected to fill the seats. Incumbent Bradley Davidson received 63 votes, and Brian Hagen received 84. There were 30 write in votes for the final spot. Garrison: Incumbent Garrett Flickinger earned 65 votes to earn another term as mayor of the community. The top three vote getters will fill the empty seats on the Garrison council. Earning that designation were Robert Decker, 45; Allan Ray Lindsey, 44; and Tina Rommann, 42. Also listed on the ballot were Danielle Auen, 28, and Alex Schmuecker, 15. Keystone: Earning 79 votes at the polls Mark W. Andresen will serve as mayor in the community. Filling the three empty council positions will be Mary Kay Hennings, 77; David Lee Monson, 75, and Kathy Janss, 73. Luzerne: Incumbent John W. Brandt received 20 votes to earn another term as mayor. There were five seats to be filled for the community’s city council. Four incumbents receiving votes were Kelly Kendall,24; Barbara Shields, 22; Lorin Potter, 18 and Dwight Glinsmann, 11. Filling the final spot on the council is newcomer Kyla Buttikofer who earned 22 votes. Mt. Auburn: The top voter in the mayoral race in Mount Auburn was Tosha McGarvey who earned 40 votes, while Jessica Helms, earned 29 votes. Voters in the community were asked to elect five council people to fill all the council seats.Earning that responsibility were Dean Vrba, 63; Beth Hendryx, 58; Alisha Burmeister, 58; Mercedes Bickel 50, and Cody Lundry, 42. Newhall: Doug Boddicker defeated incumbent Jan Mattson to serve as mayor in the community. Boddicker received 127 votes, while Mattson earned 111. Newhall voters submitted 545 write in votes to fill a spot on the community’s city council. There were five spots open on the council, however, only four candidates were listed on the ballot. Earning votes were Douglas Rinderknecht, 158; Mart Campbell, 114, Bruce Cross, 107, and Mark Lnenicka, 62. The winner of the final seat will be announced after next week’s canvass by the Board of Supervisors. Norway: Bruce Volz received 70 votes and will once again serve as the mayor in Norway. Residents were asked to fill three seats on the council. Named on the ballot were Ron Miller, 59 votes, and Robby Miller, 56 votes. The winner of the third seat will be named after next week’s canvass. Kevin Frese received 68 votes in a bid to fill a vacancy on the council. Shellsburg: Incumbent Lonnie Speckner received 89 votes to serve another term as mayor. Voters were also asked to fill three seats on the council. Earning the right to serve the community are Lori Travis, 110 votes, Sharon Harvey, 95 votes, and incumbent Shadoe Vogt with 91 votes. Urbana: Incumbent Mitch McDonough will serve another term as mayor in Urbana. McDonough received 180 votes, while Gary Benson received 179 and Regina Warnke received 13 votes. Earning top votes to fill the two seats on the city council were incumbent Joshua Holthaus and Armin Martin. Both individuals received 222 votes. Mike Benson earned 149 votes in his race for a council position. A public measure listed on the ballot received 199 no votes to 177 yes. The measure asked: “Shall the City of Urbana, Iowa be authorized to levy, annually, a property tax of twenty-seven cents per $1,000 of taxable value for the purpose of increasing the annual operating budget of the Urbana Public Library, with collection of the levy commencing in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023? “ Van Horne: Pat Gorkow received 114 votes to be elected as mayor of Van Horne. Opposing Gordow was Jarred Childs who received five votes in Tuesday’s election. In addition, voters were asked to fill three seats on the council. Earning return trips to continue working for the city are Amy Knaack, 111, Kimberly Fisher, 109 and Jim Parmenter, 86. Vinton: With nearly 700 votes cast in the mayor’s race incumbent Bud Maynard will serve another term. Maynard received 429 votes while Kord Sellers received 258. Rylie Pflughaupt received a total of 525 votes to earn the right to fill the role of council at large position. She is taking the seat previously held by Brian Parr. Incumbent Ron Hessenius received 173 votes as the only candidate running for Ward 1. Valerie Bearbower received 122 votes to earn the seat as Ward 3 council member and Bethany Gates was elected to fill the remaining term for Ward 4. Gates received 144 votes. She was appointed by the council earlier this year to fill the seat of Nathan Hesson. Walford: Randy Bauer received 98 votes for the mayor’s seat in Walford. There were 139 write-in votes submitted for seat. Voters were asked to select two individuals to serve the community. Selected for those two seats were Ashley Grimm, 130 votes, and Amy Ellis, 129 votes. Also listed on the ballot were Todd Gibbs, 110 votes, and Lonny D. Goodwin, 88 votes. Aaron Voss received 190 votes to fill a vacancy on the council.
Voters choose cities' leaders
Morgan McMullen
Sports Editor
