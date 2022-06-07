VINTON — The regular June meeting of the Vinton Public Library may end up being less than regular.
The Board will meet at 5 p.m. this Wednesday in the council chambers of Vinton City Hall for the first time since last week’s departure of Library Director Renee Greenlee after months of controversy. Statements read publically by Vinton residents Brooke Kruckenberg and Deb Hesson had been critical of book display choices, the fact that story lists weren’t being printed in advance, as well as questioning the hiring of LGBTQ+ staff members.
In her prepared statement on March 13, Kruckenberg stated:
”As a member of this community, I want to express my concerns of where I’ve observed the direction of our public library heading over the past couple of years. It appears that there is a slow, quiet agenda moving into our local library culture through the staff hiring decisions and the books that have crept into our children’s section of the library. I don’t believe the library is representing our town well with hiring a majority of staff who are openly a part of the LGBTQ community.”
Greenlee, along with another staff member, resigned on May 23. Her last day was June 3, leaving just two or three staff members left in the building. Signs supporting Greenlee and the staff as a whole were briefly up on the library lawn over the Memorial Day weekend, but were later removed.
In anticipation of large crowd, library board president Jimmy Kelly contacted city administrator Chris Ward Monday morning to request the meeting be moved from the library basement to the council chambers of Vinton’s City Hall. Members of the group, Benton County — Diversity Matters plan to attend among other community members.
The meeting is set to begin at 5:00 p.m.