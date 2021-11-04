Area schools are competing on Saturday at the 31st annual Iowa Cheerleading State Championships in the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
This competition is the only state recognized championship and is sponsored by the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association and supported by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Spectator admission is $10 per person.
Center Point-Urbana, Benton Community and Vinton-Shellsburg are competing in Class 3A. Their performances will be in the afternoon.
The three schools will compete in the Group Stunt Division. CPU is scheduled at 1:42 p.m. and 2:36 p.m. Vinton-Shellsburg goes at 1:54 p.m. and 2:48 p.m. Benton Community is on at 2 p.m. and 2:54 p.m.
V-S will next compete in the Time Out Division and is scheduled for 3:57 p.m.
CPU will then compete in the Co-ed Cheer/Dance Division competition, scheduled to perform at 4:35 p.m.
The trophy presentation for 3A, 4A and coed all divisions will be at 7:20 p.m.