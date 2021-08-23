Student numbers are up in Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District for the fall term. VSCSD had experienced some drops in enrollment in the past, so the report of increased numbers was good news for the board. However, the district needs to keep an eye on open-enrollment requests, Superintendent Kyle Koeppen told the board.
Several new students enrolled, but final enrollment number won’t be known for sure until after school starts. Until after that first day, “You just don’t know who may show up,” Koeppen said.
Shellsburg Elementary is expecting 288 students, said Ryan Davis, building principal.
“We have 544 students enrolled from Pre-K to fourth grade,” Kyle Reeve, Tilford Elementary principal, told the board.
Increased student numbers at Tilford Elementary could cause some changes.
“We are running out of physical room at Tilford. Our next move there would be to move Happy Time Child care into the cafeteria. This would cause issues at the start and end of the day,” Koeppen said.
Increased numbers are also expected at the middle school and high school buildings.
“We have 10 to 12 new students at the high school,” Matt Kingsbury, high school principal, said.
Each new high school student has an IEP (Individualized Educational Plan) that the district is working with to make sure that each student has what they need, Kingsbury said.
When Shelly Petersen, middle school principal, was searching for a special education teacher this summer, she went through many candidates before being able to find one, Koeppen said.
“The issue is our special education program is about to burst. We are at the point where we may have to deny open enrollment applications of those students with an IEP as our rosters are full,” Koeppen said.
In other VSCSD business:
-Koeppen asked the board to reapprove the contract with New Century FS for the propane fuel for buses. Reviewing the district’s fleet, with the addition of new buses last year, district staff decided the increase would be necessary.
“The contract was incorrect. We are recommending that we contract with them for 38,000 gallons and prepay the contract, so the total would be $55,632 or $1.449 per gallon,” Koeppen told the board.
-As of the August 16 meeting, summer projects were still moving forward. “The small paving projects have been completed,” Koeppen said. “We still have the large paving project behind Tilford (Elementary), the Shellsburg retaining wall, tree removal along the Shellsburg Trail and the new building at the Karr Athletic Complex.”