December 7, 1941. Japanese planes attack the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, including the naval base at Pearl Harbor. This event pushed the United States in World War II and brought the nation together like nothing before.
“It’s one of the events in US history that the people who were alive at that time can tell you exactly what was happening when they found out about it,” Alexander Vasquez, a history teacher at Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School said. “For my generation, that would be the space shuttle Columbia. For younger people it would be 9/11. The attack on Pearl Harbor is such a touchstone event in US history, but we’re losing those who were alive to remember.”
Vasquez will present a program focused on Pearl Harbor on the anniversary on Tuesday inside the Palace Theater at 7 p.m. This event replaces the annual Memorial Ceremony held at the middle school. The program will focus on the events of Dec. 7 that brought the Japanese empire into conflict with the US and the aftermath of the attack.
“I think that it’s an event that speaks to unspeakable horror when you hear about what happened on board the battleships,” Vasquez said. “Essentially, the casualties on those ships after the attack were not in any way that they could be identified at the time. These caskets were then buried in Honolulu.”
The program will look at the present efforts to identify the unknown remains of US servicemen onboard those ships, using DNA technology. Vasquez stated presenting this program keeps the public aware of this tragedy. The venue and start time were changed to allow more people to attend the program than in past years.
“I have been studying this event for 35 years now,” Vasquez said. “There’s always more that can be learned. There’s a Native American saying: You will die two times. The first time that you die is when you breathe your last breath. The second time is when no one remembers you. I want people to remember these stories and appreciate what those men and women did for this country.”
A piece of the USS Arizona sunk during the attack will be on display for the program. Vasquez and Vinton-Shellsburg secured the section of armor plating in 2006 when the US Navy opened up requests from museums and school districts. According to Vasquez, the piece comes from the galley section of the battleship.
“We are essentially caretakers for the piece of the Arizona,” Vasquez said. “The Navy contacted the school in 2005 and did a background check to make sure that we were an actual school district. The only real requirement was that it needed to be publicly accessible and appropriately displayed. So it’s in a glass box here in the classroom and we talked about it in class from time to time.”
The program is free to the public. Vasquez encourages all to attend and “take a piece of history away” as they leave.