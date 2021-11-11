Music, murder and nuns. Vinton-Shellsburg’s production of “Sister Act” has it all as the popular movie and successful Broadway musical comes to life on stage this weekend.
“It has been a fun show to put together for both the directors and the cast,” Director Monica Funk said. “It is the first full musical Vinton-Shellsburg has done since before COVID and the first musical most of the cast has been involved in. It has been great to be able to be back on stage and working on a show and the cast has been happy to be able to sing and work without so many covid protocols in place.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the VS High School auditorium.
Sister Act follows Dolores, a nightclub singer in the 1970s, as she witnesses her gangster boyfriend murder a henchman for being a mole for the cops. Without anywhere to turn, Dolores goes to the police and enters a witness protection program in the last place anyone would expect to find her: a convent as a nun.
“This is a really different show,” junior Darcy Glynn, who plays Dolores, said. “I was really surprised to get the part because I hadn’t been in a high school musical before. I love how sassy and spunky Dolores is. She’s such a fun character to play.”
But Dolores’s personality clashes fiercely with Sister Superior, the head nun at the church and a staunch traditionalist. Superior demands that Dolores obey the rules and lifestyle of the convent, attempting to integrate the young woman by having her take over the disastrous church choir.
“Mother Superior is strictly by the books, so having someone very much the opposite under her rule is very distressing,” senior Tess Lillibridge said of her character. “The fact that
Dolores knows nothing and wants nothing to do with the convent creates a wonderful tension when she is forced to be there and Mother Superior is forced to look out for her.”
Funk and musical director Michala Martin knew a lot of girls would be auditioning this season for parts, leading to the decision to take on this musical based on the 1992 hit movie. While it has been awhile since the drama department has put on a full show due to COVID concerns, Funk praised the cast for working together and getting involved.
“We have a great cast and great group of kids focused on putting together a great show,” Funk said. “There are a lot of great comedic moments with some dramatic moments thrown in. The audience will know the story since it is based off a popular movie. There is a good mixture of solos and ensemble numbers with catchy upbeat tunes. Definitely something for everyone.”
Lillibridge believed she and everyone else had fun acting out their parts, admitting she knew very little about nuns before starting rehearsals. She added the show has been “super fun to rehearse” and looks forward to performing this weekend.
“I joined musicals to have a good time and I want to end with this last show,” Lillibridge said. “There are some really funny moments in this musical I hope we can bring out.”