VINTON -- A project three years in the making has come to fruition in downtown Vinton.
This past Saturday, Jake and Lea Winsor opened up Winsor CBD, and health and wellness shop at 403 1st Avenue in Vinton. There they sell products made from Cannabidiol which is more commonly called CBD, and is a popular remedy for many different conditions, made from hemp plants.
"We got this idea almost three and a half years ago," said Jake Winsor, "when we knew the state of Iowa was kind of contemplating starting up a hemp program. When we knew that it was a possibility here in the state, we just started looking into all the details and took us about a half a year or so to make the decision to just say, when the licensing process comes out, we're going to do it."
Winsor grows hemp plants on an acre north of Vinton, and they have to meet strict requirements according the Iowa law.
"Before we can harvest any of these plants out of our field, before we make a single cut, the State of Iowa has to test it," Winsor said. "It has to come in under 0.3% THC under Iowa law."
THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) is the active ingredient that give a user a "high" off of marijuana and is in all hemp plants, however Winsor pointed out that there is a big difference between two.
"So the difference is genetics and strain," he said. "Specific genetics and strains are bred to be either a high CBD yielding plant registering it a hemp plant, or some strains are designed to be high in THC and low and CBD making it a marijuana plant.
"THC is the intoxicating intoxicating compound found in the marijuana plant," Winsor added. "CBD registers all the same therapeutic benefits as that THC without the high."
CBD products are commonly used for pain control and sleep problems, as well as other conditions. And while Winsor said there is still limited research on the subject, the process cannabinoids have with the human body is a natural one.
"The way it works," he said, "is your body has CB1 and CB2 connectors associated with your nervous system and your body naturally has an endocannabinoid system. The cannabinoids found in the marijuana or the cannabis plant can work in unison with all those endocannabinoids in your body putting you in like a homeostasis. Those CB receptors can maintain anything from your mood, to your appetite, to your sleep to pain, to all sorts of different things that your body naturally has to regulate."
That is unlike opioid painkillers or sleep medications.
"We don't receptors in our body for that stuff," Winsor added.
Currently Winsor CBD sells edible gummies, CBD oils and a balm that works like an icy hot product for topical pain. The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to noon.