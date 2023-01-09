VINTON — With just a bit under two minutes left in the first half Friday night, Coach Austin Mullikan’s Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings were within five points of a strong Marion Wolves squad in a cross-division battle at Garrison Fieldhouse.
But over the course of the next eight minutes — not counting halftime — the Wolves put together a 30-5 run that propelled the Wolves to an 86-45 victory.
Marion got out to an early 11-2 lead in this one, only to see the Vikings roar back with an 8-0 run to cut it to one at 11-10. But Marion countered with a 10-0 run of their own to make it 21-10 after one.
But once again, the Vikings tried to crawl back in, cutting the margin to five before Marion again pulled away to a 37-26 lead at the half, and they appeared ready to make a statement in the game...they found one on the first possession of the second half.
Marion ran an alley-oop to future Iowa Hawkeye Alex Mota, triggering a 30-point third quarter to give the Wolves a 67-34 lead after three. From there the lead kept growing, as Marion came home with the 41-point win.
Cameron Dunbar led the Vikings with 11 points, while Ryan Sivola added 10 and Austin Kemp had nine. Reese Truax added five, Caleb Mott and Tanner Brownell three each and Benett Rickles and Levi Ferguson two each.
The Vikings are home again for the Battle of Benton County as they take on Benton Community in the nightcap of a girls/boys doubleheader at Garrison Fieldhouse.