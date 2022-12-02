A woman who distributed heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was sentenced today to 46 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.
Marsha C. Dismukes, age 54, from Ford Heights, Illinois, received the sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base.
In a plea agreement, Dismukes admitted to engaging in a drug-related conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Cedar Rapids. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that Dismukes was involved in the distribution of approximately 900 grams of heroin.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Dismukes was sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised release following her term of incarceration. There is no parole in the federal system. Dismukes remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until she can be transported to federal prison
This case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dorval Norwood.