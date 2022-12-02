Today

Mostly cloudy skies. High 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.