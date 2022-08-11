LAPORTE CITY — In pretty much everything he does, Hunter Worthen loves a challenge. While the two-time State wrestling placewinner for the Union Knights says he didn’t reach his high school goals, he’s put those behind him and his now focused on his future.
“At the beginning of last season,” Worthen said, “I said I was going to be State champion, then go wrestle at Oklahoma State University.
“I didn’t get the first one,” he added. “But I WILL get the second.”
Those words are why Worthen could be found late Tuesday afternoon in the “Muffin-Top Dojo”, the family’s garage that years ago was converted into combination wrestling and workout room, working out on the mats with Union assistant wrestling coach, former UNI All-America, and former Knights four-time State champion Max Thomsen.
“He’s never stopped working,” said Hunter’s dad Josh. “He’s still going to club, he’s still here working with Max and anyone else he can get ahold of.”
In a state that has three Division I programs and borders six other states that have similar numbers, the question was why Oklahoma State.
“It’s like any other sport,” Hunter said. “I watched a lot of wrestling when I was younger and watched these teams; I really became an Oklahoma State fan at young age and it’s where I’ve always wanted to go.”
There is a lot to admire about the Cowboys’ program. OSU has won 34 NCAA championships over the years, which is still the all-time record. They are coached by the legendary World and Olympic champion, John Smith and the program has produced some of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport.
“I want to be a part of something like that,” he added.
The 2021-22 season did not start the way Worthen wanted as he dropped an overtime loss to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Gabe Sanders. He then ran off 46-straight wins before falling the semis before ending up 5th. Disappointing, but Worthen is looking forward, not backwards. And with Thomsen in the room, he’s getting both the workouts and direction he needs.
“It will be rough,” Thomsen said. “Freshmen get tested; in my years at UNI, I saw a lot of top recruits that couldn’t handle it and a lot of guys who weren’t as good in high school step up.
“You have to keep moving up the ladder,” he added. “Knock off one guy and move up in your weight until you’re the Big Dog, then shoot to be the Big Dog in the room.”
“I’m focused,” Hunter said. “Between classes, studying and wrestling, I won’t have time for much else...and that’s how it should be.”
Thomsen agreed.
“I always wanted to be my best at everything,” he said. “That’s the way you have to be at this level...I studied, I wrestled and I stayed out of trouble. In a lot of ways wrestling probably made me a better student.”
As the two combatants headed back out on dojo’s mat, Hunter commented, “I’m ready for this...I’m ready for the challenge.”