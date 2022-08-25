BENTON COUNTY -- Nothing can keep Youngville down; not time, not a pandemic, not even a derecho.
After being shut down for two years, the legendary cafe at the intersection of US Highways 30 and 218 reopened June 7 for the summer, operating only on Tuesdays. And judging by the cars, it's a still a popular destination.
"We open at 11," said manager Mike Kelly. "The lot is usually full before that because everyone wants to make sure they get their pie!"
Ah yes, the pies, but we'll get back to that.
Youngville first opened in 1931, just after the paving of Highway 30 -- better known as the Lincoln Highway. Called Youngville after the Young family who built it, it was a major stop for travelers along highway. For many years it was a Skelly gas station as well as a diner and even had cabins to stay in out back.
"There was another place across the road," Kelly said. "It was called the Bean Pot that was diner and they had cabins too. Both places used to be pretty busy in the day."
That day was primarily from 1931 to the 1960s. As interstate highways drew travelers away from the two-lane roads, business dwindled along the Lincoln Highway. While the Bean Pot lasted a few more years, Youngville shut down in 1967.
Youngville Highway Historical Society now operates the cafe as a non-profit. All of the staff are volunteers and the food is all prepared in advance so there is no long wait for your meal. And in the three hours the place is open, people come through quickly.
"We average right around 60 meals a day," Kelly said. "There'll be times I'm up at the counter talking to someone, notice the people sitting there eating, then look away for a few minutes and everyone is new!"
Walking through the front door is like taking a step back in time. The furnishings are very close in design to the way the building looked in its heyday.
"There used to be a counter and stools over there," Kelly said, pointing across the room from where we sat. "It's gone, but the rest is pretty accurate."
And then there's the menu. Simple to the point, with things like grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese, loose meat, hot dogs, and even grilled tenderloins, all served with chips and your choice of soft drinks. And, of course, the pies. The pies are made fresh each week and there's everything from apple, blueberry and cherry to raspberry and strawberry rhubarb...with or without ice cream.
"Some people will actually order their favorite pie first," Kelly said, "so they don'r risk us running out before they're done with their meal!"
Youngville will close for the season September 27.