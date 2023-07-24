DES MOINES – Last year, Virginia Gay Hospital generated 578 jobs that added $ 29,039,574 to Benton county’s economy, according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association. Virginia Gay Hospital expenses of $ 56,837,648 account for 6.30% of Benton County gross domestic product.
Michele Schoonover, CEO stated, Virginia is proud to have served the residents of the surrounding area for the last 100 years. Our employees take pride in providing quality, accessible and convenient care for our patients.
Virginia Gay is important to the local economy, as they served 2,834 persons through community service programs accounting for $ 744,869 in community benefits pronounced Vinton mayor Bud Maynard.
The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data to the American Hospital Association’s annual survey of hospitals. The study found that Iowa hospitals employed 145,252 people in 2022. As an income source, hospitals provided over $9.3 billion in wages. Hospital expenses accounted for over $21.5 billion of the state’s gross domestic product.
“Iowa’s hospitals and health systems implemented the programs and services accounted for in this study in response to their communities’ needs,” IHA President and CEO Chris Mitchell said. “Many of these programs and services wouldn’t exist without hospital support and leadership. These efforts, with IHA’s advocacy, help ensure the financial stability of hospitals, making it possible for them to provide the services and programs most-needed by the people they serve.”
The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government, and consumer audiences.