Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab has been nominated for the 2022 Governor’s Award of Quality Care in Health Facilities and while the facility did not receive the award, its administrator felt the real reward was the recognition itself.
“I want to congratulate all of the staff who make Nursing and Rehab a great place to live and work,” Jessica Henkle Director of Long Term Care Services said. “It does get noticed, enough for us to be nominated for the Governor’s Award two years in a row.”
This award is open for nomination with any nursing or residential care facility in Iowa for persons with mental illness or intellectual disabilities. A resident or a family member of a resident may nominate a facility for this honor.
“Although Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab was not selected for this year’s award, it should not diminish the honor of this nomination,” Dawn Fisk, Health Facilities Division Administrator wrote to Henkle announcing the nomination. “A nomination is a reflection of the sentiments of your residents and their family members. You have good reason to be proud of your facility.”
As stated by Henkle, this is the second year in a row Virginia Gay Hospital has been nominated for the Governor’s Award of Quality Care in Health Facilities.