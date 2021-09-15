After nearly two weeks of decline, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County have risen again.
The rolling seven-day total of positive test results as of Sept. 14 reached 69, according to the latest figures released by the Iowa Department of Public Health. That total had dropped from a high of 70 on Aug. 26 to 42 by Sept. 2.
The last time COVID-19 cases were in this range was toward the end of January. The seven-day rolling total on Jan. 21 was 72. The county reached a peak of 213 on Nov. 13.
Of the 69 new cases, the state reports that 16% of those infected were 17 years old or younger, while another 16% were 60 years age or older. Within the ages of 18 to 59, which accounted for 66%, the 30- to 39-year-olds made up 20% of cases.
The county has also experienced 44 people's deaths related to the virus, according to the state's figures.
A review of county death records show at least three COVID-19-related deaths since May, with the most recent being a 73-year-old woman at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor in the deaths in May of a 40-year-old Oelwein man at MercyOne Medical Center Oelwein and a 91-year-old woman at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo.
The county's vaccination rate is at 57.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The statewide vaccination rate is 64.8%.
Statewide, 1,588 people have tested positive in the seven-days ending Sept. 14 and 64 deaths have been reported, according to state tracking. The state death toll is now 6,401 since the beginning of the public health crisis last year.
A total 578 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized over that period, and non-vaccinated people accounted for 78.3% of them, the state reported.