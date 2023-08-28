VINTON — Residents of Vinton are invited to participate in the viewing of the landscape plans developed by members of the Vinton visioning committee Thursday evening, August 31.
Matt Boggess, Director of the Vinton Parks & Recreation Department, invited members of the city council during last week’s meeting to attend the event at Celebration Park Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. during the Farmer’s Market.
“The committees have sent numerous hours over the summer working to develop a landscape plan that will graphically illustrate the vision of Vinton,” Boggess told the council.
Citizens are invited to the park to take a look at the plans and “discuss the proposed projects with local committee members, the design team and Trees Forever staff,” he added. “We would love to have residents come and take a look and share their thoughts.”
In other business:
-Preliminary work between JJ Promotions and Vinton’s 4th Street businesses has begun in preparations for Bright Lights on 4th 2024.
Kevin Schlarbaum, JJ Promotions, met with the council during the meeting to provide an update.”
“We met with the downtown business owner to tried to go over all their questions and concerns,” he told the council. “I feel that we worked through a lot of the concerns” and set some plans in action.
The concert next summer will be held June 8. “We’ve all agreed to meet again before the concert to go over the hours that the downtown businesses will be open and will make sure that we include in our advertisements of the concert that the businesses will be opened,” Schlarbaum stated.
During a conversation held earlier this summer about the concert, parking was concern that was mentioned by business owners. Schlarbaum shared that parking was an item of discussion during the planning meeting “and we will work with them to provide entrances to their business and suitable parking for patrons.”
-Council approved a request from Evergreen Cemetery for distribution of funds in the next fiscal year.
The Cemetery trustees had approached the city a few years ago asking for financial assistance because the increased costs of maintaining the cemetery without an increase of revenue.
Following that conversation, the city has provided some financial support to help cover expenses.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, reminded council members that if the Evergreen Cemetery Association should no longer be operating, that by law the City of Vinton would take over the responsibility of the care and upkeep of the cemetery.