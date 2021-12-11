Women’s LEague
Dec 8
Practice Safe Sets vs Ashley Beauties
21-17, 21-18, 17-21 Ashley Beauties (2-1)
Ruff Rhoades vs 2 Legit to Hit
21-13, 21-16, 21-15 Ruff Rhoades (3-0)
Ken’s Electric vs TBD
21-6, 21-1, 21-8 Ken’s Electric (3-0)
