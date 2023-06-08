VINTON — A big crowd packed the auditorium of Old Main at the Iowa Braille School Tuesday for the 2023 East Central Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Awards ceremony.
Governor Kim Reynolds was on hand to present some 60 awards to individuals and groups from across the the area.
Reynolds was introduced by Vinton Mayor Bud Maynard who spoke about the importance of volunteerism in the local area and how “Iowa Nice” was not just a saying but also a way of life for Iowans.
Area award winners included the Benton County Legion Auxiliary, Boys Scout Troop 47 and the Blairstown Recreation Committee.