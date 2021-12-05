Vinton-Shellsburg bowlers hit the lanes this past week and scored wins over Columbus Catholic on Tuesday and West Delaware on Friday to get their season rolling along to a good start.
“These kids had a lot of fun and bowled well,” coach Amber Pattee said. “The highlight of this meet was how our girls Varsity team stepped up and were helping coach one of the other teams’ bowlers that was struggling. This warms my heart and shows how great of kids we have here at Vinton-Shellsburg. The Boys varsity team was led by Alex Funk who had an amazing day with a 268 game with a 2 game series of 468.”
Boys Varsity vs Columbus Catholic 2595-1727
Eli Page 172 176 348
Vann Lessig 215 181 396
Parker Arnold 180 147 327
Brady Whelan 144 140 284
Alex Funk 268 193 461
Riley Richart 229 220 449
Girls Varsity vs Columbus Catholic 2392-1579
Addy Redlinger 117 157 274
Tori Elwick 137 213 350
Jozee White 159 159 318
Rene Gram 125 121 246
Jeana White 179 122 301
Anna Becker 150 168 318
VS hosted West Delaware for their season opener, with Pattee noting the teams pushing themselves to the challenge and believes their depth between varsity and JV will prove important over the court of the season.
Girls Varsity vs West Delaware 2439-1970
Jozee White 177 159 336
Abby Kearns 133 133 266
Kylee Kirchner 173 152 325
Tori Richart 147 168 315
Anna Becker 168 199 367
Tori Elwick 159 130 289
Boys Varsity vs West Delaware 2702-2580
Eli Page 182 183 365
Vann Lessig 168 169 337
Alex Funk 194 214 408
Matthew Bookmeier 147 160 307
Brai Lessig 145 160 305
Riley Richart 203 190 393
VS will host Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday and will travel to Independence on Thursday.