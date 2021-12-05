Tori Elwick

VS sophomore Tori Elwick bowled a team-high 350 against Columbus Catholic at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo in Tuesday’s season opener.

 By CJ Eilers/sports@vintonnewspapers.com

Vinton-Shellsburg bowlers hit the lanes this past week and scored wins over Columbus Catholic on Tuesday and West Delaware on Friday to get their season rolling along to a good start.

“These kids had a lot of fun and bowled well,” coach Amber Pattee said. “The highlight of this meet was how our girls Varsity team stepped up and were helping coach one of the other teams’ bowlers that was struggling. This warms my heart and shows how great of kids we have here at Vinton-Shellsburg. The Boys varsity team was led by Alex Funk who had an amazing day with a 268 game with a 2 game series of 468.”

Boys Varsity vs Columbus Catholic 2595-1727

Eli Page 172 176 348

Vann Lessig 215 181 396

Parker Arnold 180 147 327

Brady Whelan 144 140 284

Alex Funk 268 193 461

Riley Richart 229 220 449

Girls Varsity vs Columbus Catholic 2392-1579

Addy Redlinger 117 157 274

Tori Elwick 137 213 350

Jozee White 159 159 318

Rene Gram 125 121 246

Jeana White 179 122 301

Anna Becker 150 168 318

VS hosted West Delaware for their season opener, with Pattee noting the teams pushing themselves to the challenge and believes their depth between varsity and JV will prove important over the court of the season.

Girls Varsity vs West Delaware 2439-1970

Jozee White 177 159 336

Abby Kearns 133 133 266

Kylee Kirchner 173 152 325

Tori Richart 147 168 315

Anna Becker 168 199 367

Tori Elwick 159 130 289

Boys Varsity vs West Delaware 2702-2580

Eli Page 182 183 365

Vann Lessig 168 169 337

Alex Funk 194 214 408

Matthew Bookmeier 147 160 307

Brai Lessig 145 160 305

Riley Richart 203 190 393

VS will host Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday and will travel to Independence on Thursday.