Vinton-Shellsburg bowling brought back home some hardware from the first day of State bowling on Monday as the boys finished third and the girls fourth in the team tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“It’s an exciting day,” coach Amber Pattee said. “The girls did really well today because they stuck together as a team throughout the day. The boys had fun and worked hard all day to get third.”
The girls earned a four seed for bracket play, opening with a tight battle with Clarke that saw a tie in the first round. The Vikettes were able to pull off the win and advanced to face top-seed Clarinda, falling 3-2 and moving them to the consolation match. VS took one round and tied a second against Camanche, but their opponent put up three wins to claim third.
“There were no long faces when we didn't get into the top two,” Pattee said. “They really pushed for the win in the semis. Fourth place is great and they earned being here.”
For senior Jozee White, bowling since third grade has made her a better person in her eyes and plenty of memories along the way. Making it to State as a team and as an individual her final year was her goal.
“This experience is one of a kind,” White said. “These girls are my friends and family. We understand and pick each other up. That’s what’s made this team a team.”
The boys come on top of a back and forth battle with WaMaC rivals West Delaware 3-2 to advance to the state semifinals, ensuring them a top four placing in Class 1A. The Vikings were swept in three rounds by Louisa-Muscatine, sending to the consolation round to battle for third place with Camanche. After trading the first two rounds, VS edged out the next two rounds for a 3-1 win and a third place finish at State.
“Third place is pretty darn good and this is the best our boys team has done in a while,” Pattee said. “I'm very proud of them. Many of these guys go to tournaments and bowl every Saturday. They put in the work.”
New to this season was an Individual State competition on Tuesday at Maple Lanes, which saw bowlers from Benton and VS display their own talents in three opening rounds and the top eight girls and boys move on to bracket play.
Representing VS were junior Alex Funk and sophomore Vonn Lessig. Funk placed 14th with a score of 626 and Lessig 26th with a score of 543. and did not move on to the championship bracket.
“The both put up great scores and competed til the end,” Pattee said. “It was interesting seeing the variety of students competing. This format really shows a true champion and brings out the competitive edge. I feel like they both learned from staying and watching the final rounds.”
Benton junior Ethan Hepker finished 28th in the individual tournament with a score of 518 through three rounds. Hepker is Bobcat bowling’s first qualifier, the program being sanctioned last season. While Hepker wasn’t satisfied with his finish, he hopes this his trip to State is only the beginning for the growing program.
“I want to bring our team next year for sure,” Hepker said. “I’ve really seen how work in the offseason pays off for these guys here. This is a great atmosphere and I had a great experience here. I want to be back again next year.”
The VS girls saw seniors Anna Becker and White and freshman Kylee Kirchner qualify individually and each put up high scores through three rounds. White found herself in ninth place with 553 pins, six pins away from the top eight. Teammates Becker and Kirchner moved into the championship bracket as the fourth and second seeds respectively. Becker lost her match 266-205 while Kirchner fell 245-170 to end both runs in the quarterfinals.
“This setup gives these girls a sense of pride, making it individually,” Pattee said. “We had a great variety of students from all four grades make it. Unfortunately, they lost to some really great scores. This was a great experience for our two seniors.”
Three varsity seniors-Riley Richart for boys, Becker and White for girls-will graduate from the program. While Pattee has seen a larger number graduate in the past, the impact these three seniors have had on the program will be missed.
“All three have been great leaders for this team,” Pattee said. “It’s going to be hard to lose that leadership, but we will progress with the program continuing to build.”
Their message to their returning teammates was simple: keep it going.
“Don’t stop for nothing,” Richart said. “The chemistry is great with the team. You can’t do anything without it. I wouldn’t change a thing about our season. Just because we won’t be there next year doesn’t mean they can’t make State.”