VS bowling started off its winter season with both the girls and boys teams picking up wins against Columbus Catholic on Tuesday at home.
“I am so proud with the spirit these kids bring to the table,” coach Amber Pattee said. “It is such a great site to have members stepping up and taking on the challenge in the new season. We have a long way to go but looking forward to it.”
Boys Varsity: VS 3035, Columbus Catholic 2295
Matthew Bookmeier 277 212 489
Byron Christianson 194 246 440
Alex Funk 214 209 423
Dylan Werning 172 184 356
Eli Page 142 166 308
Vann Lessig 167 199 366
Girls Varsity: VS 569, 1398
Addy Redlinger 179 158 337
Tori Elwick 159 184343
Kylee Kirchner 176 158 334
Sam Lundvall 184 146 330
Tori Richart 174 170 344
Jeana White156 167 323
VS will travel to West Delaware on Friday and Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.