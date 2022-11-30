VS bowling started off its winter season with both the girls and boys teams picking up wins against Columbus Catholic on Tuesday at home.

“I am so proud with the spirit these kids bring to the table,” coach Amber Pattee said. “It is such a great site to have members stepping up and taking on the challenge in the new season. We have a long way to go but looking forward to it.”

Boys Varsity: VS 3035, Columbus Catholic 2295

Matthew Bookmeier 277 212 489

Byron Christianson 194 246 440

Alex Funk 214 209 423

Dylan Werning 172 184 356

Eli Page 142 166 308

Vann Lessig 167 199 366

Girls Varsity: VS 569, 1398

Addy Redlinger 179 158 337

Tori Elwick 159 184343

Kylee Kirchner 176 158 334

Sam Lundvall 184 146 330

Tori Richart 174 170 344

Jeana White156 167 323

VS will travel to West Delaware on Friday and Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.