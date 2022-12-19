Both VS bowling teams will head into winter break with wins in tow, sweeping Independence at Berry’s Lanes on Friday.
Girls Scores: VS 2534, Independence 2234
Addison Redlinger 377 199 178
Tori Richart 352 182 170
Scarlett Petrezelka-Gage 327 177 150
Kylee Kirchner 326 171 155
Sam Lundvall 314 173 141
Tristan Sisco 229 130 99
Boys Scores: VS 2826, Independence 2722
Byron Christianson 432 225 207
Alex Funk 406 205 201
Vann Lessig 392 216 176
Eli Page 360 205 155
Matthew Bookmeier 359 198 161
Dylan Werning 340 195 145
The season continues for VS on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a tournament at Louisa-Muscatine and a meet at Marion on Tuesday, Jan. 10.