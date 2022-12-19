Alex Funk

VS senior Alex Funk bowled a high game of 205 as the Vikings edged out Independence 2826-2722 in Vinton on Friday.

 By CJ Eilers/sports@vintonnewspapers.com

Both VS bowling teams will head into winter break with wins in tow, sweeping Independence at Berry’s Lanes on Friday.

Girls Scores: VS 2534, Independence 2234

Addison Redlinger 377 199 178

Tori Richart 352 182 170

Scarlett Petrezelka-Gage 327 177 150

Kylee Kirchner 326 171 155

Sam Lundvall 314 173 141

Tristan Sisco 229 130 99

Boys Scores: VS 2826, Independence 2722

Byron Christianson 432 225 207

Alex Funk 406 205 201

Vann Lessig 392 216 176

Eli Page 360 205 155

Matthew Bookmeier 359 198 161

Dylan Werning 340 195 145

The season continues for VS on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a tournament at Louisa-Muscatine and a meet at Marion on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

