VS bowling picked up right where they left off in 2021 as both teams defeated Marion at Berry’s Lanes on Friday night. Both teams moved to 5-0 on the season with their wins.
Vikettes 2496, Marion 2104
Anna Becker 137 204 341
Kylee Kirschner 159 177 336
Tori Elwick 127 201 328
Tori Richart 151 167 318
Jozee White 146 159 305
Jeana Whte 136 148 284
Vikings 2595, Marion 2384
Riley Richart 189 211 400
Vann Lessig 138 224 362
Alex Funk 163 177 340
Eli Page 158 181 339
Matthew Bookmeier 151 173 324
Parker Arnold 133 177 310