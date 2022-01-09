Anna Becker

VS senior Anna Becker bowled a high series of 341 as the girls defeated Marion 2496-2104 on Friday in Vinton.

 By CJ Eilers/sports@vintonnewspapers.com

VS bowling picked up right where they left off in 2021 as both teams defeated Marion at Berry’s Lanes on Friday night. Both teams moved to 5-0 on the season with their wins.

Vikettes 2496, Marion 2104

Anna Becker 137 204 341

Kylee Kirschner 159 177 336

Tori Elwick 127 201 328

Tori Richart 151 167 318

Jozee White 146 159 305

Jeana Whte 136 148 284

Vikings 2595, Marion 2384

Riley Richart 189 211 400

Vann Lessig 138 224 362

Alex Funk 163 177 340

Eli Page 158 181 339

Matthew Bookmeier 151 173 324

Parker Arnold 133 177 310