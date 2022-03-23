VS track and field got one last tuneup before the outdoor season (hopefully) begins next week, taking part in Wartburg College’s final high school track meet on Tuesday.
Official team scores were not kept in either the girls or boys team races. Sophomore Tess Erickson earned a spot in the 55m dash finals, placing seventh with a time of 7.94. Senior also found success in the sprints, placing fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 27.75 and seventh in the 55m hurdles with a time of 9.46.
Senior Abby Bartz won shot put with a best throw of 34’-10.75 while junior Sophia Kreutner finished close behind in third with a throw of 34’-8.25. Sophomores Ashlyn Murray and Peytin Clemensen were 15th and 20th in the long jump respectively with jumps of 14’-2” and 13’-8.5.
The 4x400 relay of junior Brylee Bruce, Erickson, Clemensen and Murray finished 10th with a time of 4:39. The 4x800 team of junior Aspen Ahrenholz, junior Molly Haisman, junior Sydney Walton and freshman Olivia Primrose were 13th with a time of 12:47.
On the boys side, junior Elijah Blix finished eighth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:06. Freshman Dallas Fairbanks was tied for sixth in the high jump with a jump of 5’-8”. Sophomore Darian Schneider was ninth in the long jump with a jump of 18’-5”.
Senior Logan Zearley was fourth in his 55m hurdle heat with a time of 8.38 while senior Taylor Anderson was 22nd in the 200m dash with a time of 25.58.
Zearley, Schneider, Fairbanks and sophomore Zach Staab ran the 4x400 to a 13th place finish with a time of 3:51. The 4x800 team of Fairbanks, Blix, sophomore Eli Page and freshman Alex Bramow finished 12th with a time of 9:45.
The girls will open their outdoor season on Tuesday at Union. The boys will host a home meet on April Fools.