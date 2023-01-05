VS-CPU swimming opened 2023 with their first of three home meets this season, competing against “far and away” the top team in their swim conference in Decorah with a 59-35 loss.
“I thought we swam pretty well,” coach Rob Levis. “Decorah is a very deep team and they swam well also. They brought all of their guys and swam pretty close to their best possible line-up and we held up pretty well against them.”
The 160 yard Medley relay of Ian Allsup, Ian Vrba, Aleric Weber and Broden Farrell started the meet off with a second place finish with a time of 1:25.96. Allsup, Farrell and Vrba, alongside Brayden Beck, were second in the 160 yard Free relay with a time of 1:15.57, nearly setting a team record in their home pool. The 320 yard Free relay of Wes and Broden Farrell, Beck and Weber finished second with a time of 2:55.15.
Individually, Allsup won the 160 IM (1:39.06, team record) and 100 Back (1:00.13). Wes Farrell won the 200 Free (2:00.44), Vrba the 60 Free (30.59). Weber was second in the 100 Back (1:03.21), Vrba second in the 100 Breast (1:09.46) and Beck third in the 60 Free (31.59).
The team will swim at Waterloo on Saturday before swimming at home on Tuesday against Grinnell and Thursday against Williamsburg.