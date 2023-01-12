The VS-CPU swim team opened a busy week at home with a 58-36 win over Grinnell on Tuesday, getting the top finish in nine of 11 events.
“Both squads were down a few kids due to illness or injury, but the Grinnell was without one of their top performers which certainly made the final score a bit more lopsided than the talent levels of the two squads would indicate,” coach Rob Levis said. “But the home team swan exceptionally hard with guys up and down the line-up exceeding their seed times considerably. On the night the team recorded 26 new season best times and came out on top in nearly every close race.”
The Stormin’ Vikes won three of the first four events, including the 160 Medley relay of Ian Allsup, Ian Vrba, Broden Farrell and James DeSmet winning the event with a season-best time of 1:23.31. Junior Wes Farrelll and senior Ian Vrba won the 200 Free and 60 Free respectively.
Four straight wins followed with Allsup in the 100 Butterfly, Broden Farrell the 100 Free, Wes Farrell in the 500 Free and the 160 Free relay of Vrba, DeSmet, Brayden Beck and Allsup. Allsup would go on to win the 100 Backstroke with a time of 57.26. VS-CPU ended the meet with the 320 Free relay of Broden Farrell, Beck, Aleric Weber and Wes Farrell wining winning with a time of 3:00.15.
“Our guys really swam hard,” Levis said. “Grinnell was missing a key guy, but our guys were really up for this meet and pushed hard. The times really showed how much they wanted this. I was expecting a nail-biter, and then when I saw they were missing a really good swimmer I felt like we definitely should win that meet. But you still have to swim it and I really didn’t expect us to dominate the way did. Swim caps off to our kids, they were really good.”
The team quickly shifted their focus to Senior Night on Thursday vs Williamsburg. While winning the meet was a confidence booster, Levis and the team have bigger goals on their mind.
“Winning the meet really is secondary to seeing the improvement,” Levis said. “In swimming what really matters is what you do at districts and state and this was a really encouraging sign that guys are moving in the right direction and that their work is paying dividends.”