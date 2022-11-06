Warm up your vocal cords and grab your dinglehoppers, because Vinton-Shellsburg drama students will present “The Little Mermaid” November 11-13 in the high school auditorium.
“We chose the show for many reasons,” Co-Director Monica Funk said. “It is a popular Disney movie and we knew both the cast and audience would have fun with it. It has several larger roles and we had a strong group of actors and vocalists coming back this year so we knew we would have a solid cast.”
The beloved musical follows Ariel (Cameron Dawson-Fink), who longs to explore the world above the sea, much to the horror of King Triton (Thomas Carte) and creature friends Flounder (Alyssa Fuehrer) and Sebastian (Rachel Rollinger). A scheming sea-witch, Ursula (Bryleigh Farmer), lures the naive Ariel into a devious deal, granting her wish to explore the world and pursue Prince Eric (Blaze Soquet) with a horrible twist.
“I was so excited to get this part,” Dawson-Fink said. “This cast is a great cast, everyone is so dedicated. We are all so comfortable around each other and we joke around a lot. I have loved working with my peers to put on a performance, I’m already positive that we will be proud of.”
Funk and co-director Michala Martin have been rehearsing with the students over the last two months preparing them for their upcoming shows. They connected with several local theater groups to borrow items needed for the musical, establishing relationships along the way. The VSHS art department created set pieces for the musical, with Funk complimenting they “did a wonderful job.”
“We all know the movie well, so it has been fun to bring it to life on stage,” Funk said. “All your favorite songs from the movie are there along with several new numbers. We have a lot of fun costumes and set pieces. There will be a special appearance by a VS teacher as Chef Louis. And the story is the same as the movie you know and love performed live on stage.”
There are differences between the Disney movie and the musical, including more music and scene changes. One of Dawson-Fink’s favorite songs in the musical exclusively, and she enjoyed getting to learn it alongside her friends and classmates.
“I’m 100% sure that everyone will find at least one thing that they love about the musical,” Dawson-Fink said. “I’m excited to see all the kids dancing along in the seats. We have so much audience interaction and it’s a show that almost everyone already knows, so it’s going to be quite exciting to finally have an audience.”
Both Funk and Martin noted several actors — Darby Glenn, Maya Lapan-Islas, Ellery Johnson — play three different parts in the musical, which allows the cast to cover all critical parts in the musical.
“They all contribute to the choral sound with different and critical roles in this one show,” Martin said. “It’s not just a handful of lead roles and a supporting ensemble, but rather we have a lot of people playing a lot of roles, and doing it well. It’s such a great team.”
The Little Mermaid will be presented on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.