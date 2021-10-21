VINTON — There was good news shared in regard to enrollment numbers Monday evening during the Vinton Shellsburg school board meeting.
School staff spent many hours at the end of September finalizing the state report Kyle Koeppen, Vinton Shellsburg superintendent, told board members during the meeting.
“Each year schools must certify their enrollment October 1,” he said.
He continued by explaining “there is a served enrollment, which is the physical number of students and then there is the weighted enrollment which is the certified number and the number which is used to determine funding.”
The district’s served enrollment for the current school year is 1,509 which is up from 1,455 which was last year’s number.
“Our certified enrollment is 1,616, compared to last year’s number of 1,547. This is an increase of 69 students,” Koeppen told the board.
Reviewing the summary comparison for the two school years, the district has 155 students which are classified as being in the Vinton Shellsburg school district, but are actually attending school in another school district. In most cases, this is because the VS district is unable to serve the needs of the student so they attend classes elsewhere.
The enrollment report also provided a look at the number of students within the district who fall in the categories of free/reduced lunches.
“You’ll see that these numbers have dropped this year,” Koeppen said.
During the past school year the district had 643 students, while this year there are only 546 using the program. “We believe that families are not completing the request forms at the same rate as before because meals are free to everyone during this school year,” Koeppen pointed out.
In other business:
- Students at the high school have begun making arrangements for a Veteran’s Day program.
Koeppen shared that for the second year, the district would forego the all district assembly as been hosted in the past.
“We will be having an assembly at the high school on a smaller scale,” Matt Kingsbury, high school principal, told the board.
“There will again be a breakfast for veterans at the high school. Students and staff are still in the planning stages for the event,” he explained.
One change from last year is that the event will be broadcast so those not able to attend in person will still be able to view the assembly.
-The board also approved a request from Ann Diedrichsen to take a group of students to a Portfolio Day where their work is evaluated by art college professionals from around the country. This is held in Minneapolis at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and she would be taking up to eight people,” Koeppen told the board.
The group would go up on Saturday, Oct 23, and return Sunday, Oct. 24.
Kathy Van Steenhuyse, board member, shared that students had participated in this event in the past. She explained that the feedback students receive can be very helpful as they prepare portfolios for attending college.