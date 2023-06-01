On Saturday, May 6th the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Awards Banquet in the high school auditorium. Members, their families, and supporters gathered for a meal and fellowship prior to the ceremony in the commons which started with a greeting from President Annabelle Newton and Invocation by Officer at Large Austin Noe.
Following Opening Ceremonies, a welcome was given by Alumni member Jayma Appleby. Freshman Cal Christenson then gave the FFA Creed. Alumni member and FFA parent, Todd Wiley shared a message to members and their families recognize the value of their experience and continue trying their best each day to achieve greatness.
Numerous awards were presented throughout the night beginning with appreciation awards to community members and businesses that provided support throughout the year. The chapter then awarded their 2023 Honorary FFA Degree recipients: Emma Henry and Louise Fleming. Emma has been instrumental to the program by serving as a contest coach and community mentor for the Animal Science classes. Louise currently serves as the chapter’s Assistant Advisor, selflessly providing her mentorship to members at many activities and events throughout the year. Co-Reporter Grace Schminke then shared the Year-in-Review slideshow she prepared. Leadership-Merit Awards were given to 43 FFA members and 18 members were recognized for their leadership roles as committee chairs.
The $1,000, $2,000, $3,000 club members for the holiday sale fundraiser were recognized including the top three salesmen: Andrew Pingenot, Ben Buhr, and Will McKenna. Contest awards for Sub-District, District, and State levels were recognized for their accomplishments. Eight Iowa FFA Degree recipients were given their FFA Chains and six seniors received the Academic Achievement Award.
The chapter awards including the Ambassador Award and Supreme National Chapter were shared. State Convention chaperones were recognized for their volunteer efforts. 11 members received local proficiency awards for their work in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences, including:
Paul Herger was the Vegetable Production recipient;
Andrew Pingenot was the Ag Mechanics recipient;
Grace Schminke was the Ag Communications recipient;
Clayton McKenna was the Ag Service recipient;
Annabelle Newton was the Ag Education recipient;
Izzie Birker was the Beef Production recipient;
Josh Wiley was the Grain Production recipient;
Sam Lundvall was the Ag Sales recipient;
Alana Fleming was the Equine Science recipient;
Megan Schlitter was the Goat Production recipient, and;
Ben Buhr was the Swine Production recipient.
The Star Greenhand Award went to Will McKenna, Josh Wiley received the Star Chapter Farmer Award, Clayton McKenna received the Star Placement Award, and Sam Lundvall received the SAE Award. Eli Ollinger, Ben McGowan, Alana Fleming, Grayce McClintock, and Annabelle Newton were recognized as the chapter scholars. Ben Buhr, Andrew Pingenot, Rachel Rollinger, and Annabelle Newton were recognized as the outstanding classmen. Annabelle Newton received the 2023 Dekalb Award while Christopher Fleming received the Senior Service Award. The chapter then recognized various scholarship recipients. Andrew Pingenot, Josh Wiley, Ben McGowan, Brody Waters, Will McKenna, and Alexa Henkle all participated in the Iowa Youth Institute, making them eligible for a scholarship to Iowa State University College of Agricultural Sciences.
Annabelle Newton received the $1,500 Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship through the National FFA. Farmers Savings Bank awarded two $750 scholarships to Clayton McKenna and Annabelle Newton. Ross and Shirley Wiley awarded two $500 scholarships to Autumn McGowan and Josh Wiley. The Yedlik Family awarded the $1,000 Advisor’s Scholarship to Clayton McKenna.
Six $500 scholarships were awarded as a result of the chapter’s crop plot profit to Baylee Wheeler, Paul Herger, Kaelyn Pettyjohn, Kail Evans, Grace Schminke, and Destiny Slager. Each member then recognized their family for their unconditional support for the FFA program by presenting them with a carnation and the officer team was able to honor their parents personally on stage before recognizing each other for their year of service. Seniors, Annabelle Newton, Christopher Fleming, Joshua Wiley, Kail Evans, Paul Herger, Gunnar Schminke, Clayton McKenna, Grace Schminke, Autumn McGowan, Baylee Wheeler, Kaelyn Pettyjohn, Elijah Blix, Andrew Brummer, Ryan Carolus, Macie Enos, Carly Schlarbaum, and Katherine Timmerman were thanked for their contributions to the chapter as they come upon their graduation followed by a Senior Slideshow prepared by Co-Reporter Alana Fleming.
Finally, the 2023-2024 Officer Team was installed. Andrew Pingenot will serve as the President, Grayce McClintock as Vice President, Megan Schlitter as Secretary, Alana Fleming as Treasurer, Izzie Birker and Juliana Luis as Co-Reporters, Will McKenna as Sentinel, and Cooper McClintock as Officer at Large. Closing ceremonies wrapped up the program and members were invited to the traditional President’s Reception at the Newton’s house for their end of the year celebration.