SHELLSBURG — On Friday, May 19th, the high school 5th period Animal Science class brought their end of the semester animal projects to visit the students at Shellsburg Elementary for a petting zoo. This was a very big hit for the students at Shellsburg and Tilford Elementary, during FFA Week in February. Animals at the petting zoo were rabbits, sheep, ducks, a goat, cow, and chickens.The kids were rotated around in groups to see each of the animals and visit with the high schoolers to learn more about raising them. As the students went around, they were all given the opportunity to ask questions and told informational facts about each animal. This was a very great opportunity for the Animal Science class to be able to show their new knowledge about the animals in a fun and educational way for the elementary students.
VS FFA holds Shellsburg Petting Zoo
- By: Co- Reporter, Izzie Birker
-
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.