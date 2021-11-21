A sense of excitement and fellowship was evident Friday night as the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA brought back their annual Pork Barbecue in the high school commons and auditorium, where members received their well-earned blue jackets for the year.
“We felt really excited to open this event back up to the community this year,” President Annabelle Newton said. “We were really limited on the number of people we’re allowed to have last school year. Seeing all these faces back and having a great time showed there’s great support in our community for FFA.”
A total of 97 guests and members of both the Benton Community and La Porte-Dysart FFA were in attendance as the evening opened with a banquet of loose meat sandwiches provided by Merchants Grilling and side dishes cooked by FFA families.
Once bellies were full, attendees moved into the auditorium for the introduction of the 2021-22 officers and a video of highlights of the school year thus far, which included the return of the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in late October.
“Our trip was full of so many fun memories each day,” Newton said. “We each went to different workshops, informative sessions and got to tour a reindeer farm and bee apiary. This trip gave us an opportunity to learn about different forms of agriculture that oftentimes get overlooked. Our chapter really bonded over those few days. We appreciate the work our chaperones and advisor put in to make this possible for our chapter.”
VS FFA conducted their regular meeting with items including committee reports, the conclusion of fruit sales and decision to move forward with a Friends of VS FFA group in the near future. With the assistance of Benton and La Porte-Dysart FFA, Greenhand certificates and blue jackets were given to new members of the VS FFA near the conclusion of the program.
“We appreciate these chapters coming over and supporting us,” Newton said. “We don’t get to do lot with our neighboring chapters, but we always appreciate and welcome them. My biggest advice for all the new greenhand members is to go out and try new things. You’ll meet so many great people along the way.”
With the return of the pork barbecue, VS FFA Advisor Gabby Power wanted to work on bringing out more youth leadership in the organization through providing committee reports. She was also pleased to see more greenhand recipients this year compared to last.
“We had a really great night,” Power said. “I’m really glad that our kids got the Friends of the FFA group started up. We want to identify our supporters better and hopefully invite them into our classroom. Seeing our commons area fill up for the banquet was huge.”
Power noted that the officer team has already stepped into their leadership roles well and the chapter has seen more students involved this school year. Newton agreed and hoped this trend would continue into the winter months.
“I feel we’ve already achieved a lot of great things already, so now it’s about keeping that going,” Newton said. “We want as many members to keep active as possible and encourage them to experience new events at contests. If everybody gives their best effort this year, I’m really excited to see what our chapter can achieve.”
Earning Greenhand Degrees: Isabel Birker, Elijah Blix, Sadie Burke, Carlie Clark, Dakota Cornell, Amber Deklotz, Alex Dice, Jazmyn Dods, Alana Fleming, Mac Goodell, Annabelle Hernandez, Juliana Luis, Dominick Lund, Grayce McClintock, Austin Noe, Abbie Osborn, Andrew Pingenot, Olivia Primrose, Megan Schlitter, Ryan Shipley, Rayleigh Stander, Brody Waters, Mattison Westra, Jordyn Williams, Spencer Williams.