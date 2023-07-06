Jazmyn Dods described her time educating youth at the bucket-bottle calf station while at the Vinton-Shellsburg Petting Zoo, held during Party in The Park. “The feeling of being able to see all of the people’s faces and reactions to Pedro was a feeling I couldn’t describe. Just getting to be able to be around everyone and spending that quality time with the animals is an experience I will never forget.” said junior Dods.
Saturday, June 17th was full of excitement and laughter as kids were able to pet and learn about different animals. Throughout the day kids had the opportunity to ride horses, pet bunnies, goats, and a bull calf.
Although the event is annually held for the kids, the VS FFA chapter members had a blast helping with animals and interacting with community members. In addition to the Petting Zoo, FFA members helped put out, move and pick up trash barrels for the town celebration.
Party in The Park was a success and chapter members are looking forward to next year.