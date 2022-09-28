WILLIAMSBURG -- After two weeks without a meet, Vinton-Shellsburg cross country competed at the Williamsburg Invitational on Tuesday, with the girls placing 11th and boys seventh.
Sophomore Olivia Primrose finished 40th with a time of 22:42, followed by sophomore Ellie Weets in 68th with a time of 25:32, senior Molly Haisman 79th with a time of 27:35, sophomore Isabel Birker 84th with a time of 29:25 and junior Rachel Rollinger 85th with a time of 29:36.
Junior Eli Page led the boys with an 11th place finish and time of 17:02, followed by senior Elijah Blix 14th with a time of 17:10, freshman Alex Torres 32nd with a time of 17:57, freshman Jack Blais 49th with a time of 18:42 and junior Aldin Swanson 61st with a time of 19:10.
VS will next run at West Delaware on Tuesday.