VINTON — Four members of the Vinton-Shellsburg golf program competed in the 2023 high school golf tournament this week.
The team of Kaelyn Pettyjohn and Carter Lamont finished 27th with a score of 89 while the team of Carmen Henkle and Nash Arbuckle finished with a 99. The Clear Lake duo of Meghan DeJong and Elijah Anderson fired a 76 to win the meet.
“Both teams had slow starts,” said VS boys coach Char Pettyjohn, “but really played well on the back nine. Kaelyn and Carter shot 39 on the back which was awesome.
“(Girls Coach) Janet (Woodhouse) and I are very lucky to have such great support from the community, parents, and kids in our programs. These four kids had so much fun.”