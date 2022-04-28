Mother Nature was kind for VS on Tuesday as they hosted their coed home invitational and Senior Night for the program in great weather.
“There’s been years where this meet has been canceled because of the weather, so we’re thankful our seniors got to compete at home one last time,” VS boys coach Aric Chvala said. “It gives all our athletes a chance to watch each other and the fans enjoy it.”
County rival Benton took first place on the boys side behind several top performances. Senior Jacob Brecht ran his first open 200 since the State meet last season, placing first with a time of 22.76 and junior Sam Wallace second with a time of 22.98.
“We wanted to be cautious with him after feeling some hamstring tension before winter break,” Benton coach Kory Winsor said. “There was no rush for him, because we know what he did last season. This was a good meet for him to come back into this event and he’s already put up the top time in our District.”
Brecht would anchor the 4x100 alongside Wallace, sophomore Carson Bruns and senior Aidan Thompson to a first place finish. Wallace was first in the open 100. Hurdle events went to senior Colin Buch, including a season PR in the shuttle hurdle alongside junior Noah Franck, Thompson and junior Easton Patterson.
“We treated this night like we’re at the conference supermeet,” Winsor said. “A lot of things went well. We got plenty of points from guys that might not have been the top placers, but that’s what wins meets. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
The Vikings were fifth in their home meet with some of its top placings of the season. Sophomore Tory Wash won the shot put with a best throw of 45’-11.5”. Junior Elijah Blix took second in the 1,600m run and third in the 3,200 as he competed with Benton junior Trey Schulte and won this round.
“Elijah is one of those kids you have to tell to back off a little bit, but all the success today was earned by him,” Kvala said. “He worked really hard tonight.”
Senior Logan Zearley was third in the 110m hurdles and fourth in the 400m hurdles. Senior Taylor Anderson also had a strong Senior Night as he led off the sprint medley alongside sophomore Darian Schneider, freshman Dallas Fairbanks and Zearley to a third place finish.
“When these two seniors are healthy, they’re tough to beat,” Chvala said. “We also have a senior manager in Zena Aragon who has made our jobs as coaches much easier. These three will be tough to replace.”
On the girls side, the Vikettes finished third behind a strong Senior Night for Abby Bartz and Leah Hendrickson. Bartz won the shot put with a season PR of 39’-4.5”. Junior Sophia Kreutner followed in second with a throw of 36’-7.5”. Junior Brylee Bruce took the gold in discus with a best throw of 112’-2.5”. Both Bartz and Bruce were honored with the Monica Huelman Award for their accomplishment in their respective field events. Sophomore Ashlyn Murray and freshman Josie Coots were second and fourth in the long jump.
Hendrickson’s last competition at Karr Athletic Complex saw her a part of four top events. She took first in the open 100 with a time of 13.5, followed by the open 200 with a time of 27.79, the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.43 and was part of the winning 4x100 alongside junior Kate Timmerman, sophomore Tess Erickson and sophomore Peytin Clemensen with a time of 53.30.
“It was special to see Abby and Brylee win those awards together,” VS coach Heather Kalous said. “Leah had a great night here. We had some great PRs and its fun to get some individual and relay wins at home. Rachel (Bane), Abby and Leah have been four-year track members. They’re great role models to the younger ones in the way they work and act.”
The Benton girls were fifth after putting together several of their top performances of the season. The shuttle hurdle team of senior Alyssa Tegeler, senior Kiah Coffin, senior Janelle Morris and junior Hope Moore finished first with a time of 1:10. After taking second in the 4x800, junior Gwen King was first in the open 800, followed by senior Abby Rinderknecht in second and freshman Abbie Jones in fourth. Sophomore Jaida Lyons elected to run the 1,500m run and took first with a time of 5:23.
“We’re starting to see kids pushed and running times we know they’re capable of,” Benton coach Marty Thomae said. “Tonight was a combination of different results. This was the first time Jaida has ran the 1,500m and put up a good time. The 4x8 is looking good. Shuttle hurdle and 4x200 as well. We have some stuff to figure out these next couple of weeks.”
All four teams now look to the WaMaC Supermeet at Solon on May 5. The State Qualifying Meet for both schools will be hosted at Benton this season.