Viking football kicked off district play with a 24-21 win at Maquoketa (0-5) on Friday, setting up for a tough second half of the season for VS.
“Maquoketa has struggled to put up points this season, but have been moving the ball better as of late,” coach Jim Womochil said. “Their defense had a nice scheme against us, but we made adjustments and took control of this game.”
The Cardinals jumped to an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter before the Vikings responded with two scores before halftime. VS would extend their lead in the third quarter with a 25 yard field goal by senior Kale Schulte. Senior Max Vasquez would keep the Vikings up with a four-yard touchdown run in fourth before Maquoketa mounted a comeback with two scores in the final eight minutes. The effort would not be enough as the visitors returned home with a district win under their belt.
“It’s a long bus trip, but the kids were excited with the win and confident in themselves,” Womochil said. “Our backs did and outstanding job in the run game while our offensive line controlled things. We controlled the line of scrimmage and played our kind of football.”
Junior Curtis Erickson led the VS run game with 117 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Kaden Kingbury went four of six throwing for 46 yards, finding Schulte in the endzone for a 21 yard reception. Junior Bennett Rickels finished with seven total tackles, 6.5 tackles for Erickson.
“Looking ahead at our schedule, we’ve got some really tough opponents over the next four games,” Womochil said. “Our district is shaping up to be more powerful than we initially thought. This win was a good way to start district play, but now our attention is on Benton.”
VS (2-3) will host county rival Benton (4-1) for Homecoming on Friday. The Bobcats defeated the Vikings last year 28-21 in the season opener for both programs.
“We have to continue to get better,” Womochil said. “Benton is really big and physical up front and has two kids in (Colin) Buch and (Jacob) Brecht who can run the ball well. This is a big rivalry game. Our kids will be ready. They know what’s at stake.