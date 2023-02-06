VINTON — The emotion was there in the locker room. Senior Night. The class has played together since fifth grade. This whole time in school, they’ve been coached by Rich Haisman.
“We talked about it,” Haisman said. “What’s crazy is our first game we played together we were beat 30-something to 2. Then we got beat 40-something to 2. We kept improving and stayed after it. Even today, they still have that mentality. They put the celebrating on hold to take care of business.”
Instead of playing distracted, the Vikette seniors instead came out on Thursday fired up to down visiting Oelwein 83-35, 58 of those points from the Class of 2023 despite not playing most of the fourth quarter.
“I was so happy to see everyone I’m fired tonight,” Haisman said. “Everyone scored. This was unselfish team basketball tonight. That’s what these seniors wanted. We had so much fun tonight.”
After the six seniors — Brylee Bruce, Kalie Burke, Abby Davis, Alyssa Griffith, Sophia Kreutner, Ashlie Meyer — were recognized one-by-one before the game, it was all business against the Huskies. The Vikettes scored 17 unanswered points in the first quarter before Oelwein could even make a basket. Even when the Huskies ramped up their scoring in the next quarter, the seniors had more points to dish out together.
“We’ve been best friends for so long,” Kreutner said. “I think it transfers onto the court. No one cares about their individual stats. It’s all about winning the game as a team.”
Kreutner alone had one of her best nights of the season, going off for 16 points and making four of six from beyond the arc. She led a Vikette offense that shot nearly 40 percent from three (11/28) on the night and assisted on 19 of their 30 field goals.
“The senior played with a little extra something tonight, hitting shots and holding things down defensively,” Haisman said. “When we shoot like that, that’s a lot of fun to see. Oelwein is a young team that has good days coming up for them.”
Davis had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Griffith came off the bench to score 13 points along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Bruce had nine points, six steals, four blocks and four rebounds. Meyer finished with four points, four rebounds and four assists. Burke had four points, four rebounds and four blocks.
The Vikettes (13-7) continued the momentum with wins over Williamsburg and Spirit Lake the following two days. They’ll finish out the regular season hosting Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday before shifting their focus to Regionals. VS will open the postseason with WaMaC West member South Tama on Saturday.
“We all felt like we got a good bracket,” Haisman said. “South Tama to start off. Mid-Prairie or Prairie City-Monroe are both great teams. Grinnell potential will be in the finals. We scrimmaged them at the beginning of the season. Both teams are considerably better than they were that day. If we play to our potential, we’ll make that final. The sky’s the limit for these girls.”
“I think we definitely got what we need to get there,” Kreutner said. “We have to play good defense. Each of us individually do our jobs. We have a good draw. If we can get to Grinnell, we can beat them again.”
But hopefully without getting Haisman “very, very mad” again, like the seniors saw in middle school one day.
“We were in practice and [Coach] told Molly (Haisman) to go stand in the corner,” Kreutner said. “She was in a sassy mood. and she went and stood on the corner of the baseline. We all ran for 20 minutes. He doesn’t get mad that often. But when he does, you run.”
Three winnable games from reaching their first State berth since 1999. Maybe that running did some good for the girls in the long run.