Stormin' Vikes swimming continued their hot start to the season Tuesday night winning the Raider Invitational at Williamsburg, placing first by nearly 80 points over Williamsburg, Centerville and Oskaloosa.
The 200 Medley relay of Bradyn Schlief, Carter Kirtz, Ian Allsup and Ian Vrba moved up to 15th in the State overall, winning the even with a season-best time of 1:45.58. The 200 Free Relay comprised of the same four guys also took first place. Other winning swims on the night were Wes Farrell in both the 200 Free and the 100 Back and Ian Allsup in the 500 Free.
"We had a slew of 2nd and 3rd place finishes and had guys up and down the line-up scoring points," coach Rob Levis said. "This was a great meet because we had a lot of guys swimming things they don’t normally swim or have never swum before. "
Newcomers Broden Farrell and Brayden Beck swam the 100 Fly for the first time, scoring important points for the team. Steven Wichtendahl and Thomas Jessen did the same in swimming the 500 and 200 respectively.
"On the night, we saw a number of significant time drops," Levis said. "It took a complete team effort to turn what was anticipated to be a really tight meet into one we were able to win rather comfortably."
VS will have another meet Friday night up in Decorah with Grinnell, Mason City and Waterloo present, good competition in Levis's eyes.