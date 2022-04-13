Vikettes golf quickly turned around from Saturday’s Bobcat Invite and played competitively in their lone home meet on Monday against Beckman Catholic and Solon, taking third while being behind only six strokes the first place Blazers.
The Vikettes (215) erased a 12-stroke gap against the Spartans from Saturday and were only one behind their WaMaC rival. Senior Kate Hyland and Addy Maynard each carded 52 to lead VS, sophomore Jordyn Williams 55 and senior Morgan Lang 56. Scores that weren’t counted were seniors Aly Smith (58) and Carly Bendull (62).
“It’s the old adage: every stroke counts,” coach Janet Woodhouse said. “We were six strokes from first and one stroke from second place. Our team members did not have a good putting night; we have to learn to adjust to each course’s greens. If we can improve our short game, we will see our scores improve. We need to get scores in the 40s to be competitive with many teams.”
VS saw Thursday’s meet at Wildcat Golf Course postponed to May 3 due to weather.