VS basketball continued to face early season struggles as they fell to Beckman Catholic 65-24 on Tuesday in Vinton, pushing their record to 0-3.
“Beckman is good at just about everything,” coach Joe Johnson said. “They have two really special players and then good role players around them. They play aggressive defense that’s suffocating. Offensively, these players can get a bucket anytime they want really.”
Both factors played into a slow start for VS, which found itself down 23-8 after a single quarter. The Vikings worked to slow down Beckman’s offense, yet struggled with getting into their own flow as turnovers and fouls piled up.
“When you turn over the ball as many times as we do, you may not even have a chance to get a shot up,” Johnson said. “Those turnovers turn into transition buckets on the other end for Beckman. It’s a recipe for disaster.”
Beckman continued to get open looks and score off turnovers in a 24-7 third quarter run, putting the score out of reach for the Vikings. Seniors Max Vasquez and Gunnar Moen each had five points for VS, senior Kaden Kingsbury four points.
“We have to correct mistakes now,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter what other teams are doing if we’re not giving ourselves a chance with all these mistakes. The beauty of it is they are correctable. Ball control, decision making, effort. We’ll see what we can clean up and play better the next game.”
The Vikings (0-3) will travel to Solon on Friday and host Mount Vernon on Tuesday.