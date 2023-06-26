VINTON — It’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Vinton-Shellsburg CSD provides FREE meals to children during the summer.
Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
Attention V-S Middle or High School Students!
Are you a V-S Middle or High School Student and would like to be a part of providing this service, to obtain your Black and Gold/1:1 hours? Please contact karen.ackman@vscsd.org , laurie.werning@vscsd.org, tina.clapp@vscsd.org or ang.dague@garrison.lib.ia. to volunteer at any of our sites
Grab-and-Go Meal Sites
Vinton
On Tuesday and Thursdays in Vinton at :
- Harvest 365 Parking Lot, 1201 C Ave, Vinton
11:00 am until 11:30 am
- Parks Apartments 1603 W 1st St. #5, Vinton
11:35 am until Noon Contact: karen.ackman@vscsd.org
Grab and Go type meals will be distributed to the parent/guardian or the child.
On Tuesdays, a Non-Congregate lunch will be provided for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
On Thursdays, a Non-Congregate lunch will be provided for Friday and Monday.
Menus with portioning/serving sizes as well as Food Safety information will be provided.
Anyone age 18 or younger may come to pick up meals or their parent/guardian.
Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times. For more information, contact Karen Ackman at karen.ackman@vscsd.org
Garrison
The Garrison Summer Meals will be served In-house at Garrison Public Library, 201 Pine St, Garrison. June 5th-July 27th, 2023, Closed July 3rd thru July 5th,
Monday through Thursday Lunch 11:30 am -12:15 pm. Please notify us if you plan to attend. Contact ang.dague@garrison.lib.ia. so, we can have adequate meals available.
Shellsburg
- In-House/congregate Only Shellsburg Elementary Cafeteria
203 Cottage/Tomahawk, Shellsburg
Monday through Thursday June 5th through July 27th, 2023 (Closed July 3rd — 5th)
Breakfast 8:00 am-8:30 am Lunch 11:30 am-12:15 pm contact for this site is tina.clapp@vscsd.org
---
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its program there will be no discrimination during the meal service.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Vinton-Shellsburg CSD, to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer.
VSCSD is an equal Opportunity Provider