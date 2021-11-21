National American Education Week was recognized last week across the country and did not miss the attention of Vinton-Shellsburg High School Principal Matt Kingsbury.
“It’s a week that encompasses all of the educators and staff associated with the school system,” Kingsbury said. “Here at Vinton-Shellsburg, we have multiple layers of support that keep our school functioning on a daily basis. This ranges from teachers to bus drivers to maintenance, custodial staff, teacher associates and food service. There are days where it can be very challenging, but I know it’s also rewarding to them as well. As a whole, we are committed and passionate about preparing our kids for life after high school.”
To highlight National American Education Week, three VSHS students sat down with Vinton Newspapers to talk about their appreciation for teachers and staff:
VSHS senior Kate Hyland knows firsthand the time teachers put in outside of the classroom. Her mother, Laurie, is an elementary teacher at Tiflord Elementary and brings home papers to grade or getting lessons planned for the next week.
“School doesn’t leave their head when they leave the building,” Hyland said. “They’re dedicated, just like my mom. It’s not just teachers, but everyone on staff.”
It can be a simple “hello, how’s your day” or a staff member waiting at the door for Hyland to make her day. She feels the staff relates and gets to know the students, building a bond she feels can last past her time in high school.
“I’m considering going into health care and I feel like I can develop bonds with patients like the staff here does with us,” Hyland said. “Sometimes we don’t think about how we treat the staff, but we have to remember to be respectful to them. It’s important to me.”
VSHS senior Carly Bendull appreciated the lengths teachers and staff went to this past year with COVID-19 generating a lot of changes in the school. Online learning, masking, students in quarantine, social distancing, keeping events to a minimum all had their impacts.
“It was all definitely a change for us students, but I’d say it was more of a change for them,” Bendull said. “I just appreciate how willing they were to be flexible and do the best job that they could do. I know we were a priority before, I felt it even more this last year.”
The gratitude extends beyond teachers. She praised the food service staff for making “very good food” and always being in good spirits as they interacted with students.
“I know a smile goes a long way for me personally,” Bendull said. “Being respectful also does as well. My locker happens to be near one of the special ed classrooms. It’s a challenge transitioning those students through the hallways, but the staff always does it well. We have to be respectful of their jobs as well.
“Thank you” doesn’t seem enough in Bendull’s mind, but that’s the message she wants to convey. A thank you for doing so much over her school career and making her the person she is today.
VSHS junior Josh Wiley spends a lot of time in the ag classroom, but he’s adamant it’s no where near as much time as his teacher/advisor, Gabby Power.
“She’s in there working schoolwork or FFA for long hours,” Wiley said. “She’s always there to help us ag students. She does what needs to be done for us and we appreciate it.”
Support for Wiley’s ag education goes beyond Power though. If he needs to get down to the ag classroom for an assignment or FFA related work, his teachers are “always” willing to let him go down. Likewise, if he misses something in his other classes, the teachers are there to help him and make time for catching up. When it’s time to hit the road for an FFA event, Wiley is grateful to have bus drivers ready and willing to take them all over northeast Iowa.
“I’m sure we’re a bit rowdy after a contest or FFA thing,” Wiley said. “They put up with us and get us where we need to safely and on time. I’m grateful to them.”
Wiley notices everyone in the school working together as a team. From school nurses to bus drivers to associates. All of it comes together to provide “the best day possible for students.”
“It’s a continuous thing for them,” Wiley said. “I remember there’s a while there where I was going to Miss O’Brien’s room to work on math before school almost every day. She was getting ready for her day, but put it aside to help me with my homework. I really appreciate that and it’s something that not every person would do. But she would do it for me.”
Aric Chvala, Instructional coach had a series of meetings the day before these students were interviewed. A smile crossed his face when hearing a little bit about what the students had said.
“I can very confidently say that every staff member in this building is always doing what they feel is best for kids,” Chvala said. “When you have that dedication, you have the opportunity to do some really good things. The staff is on the path of continuous improvement. There’s ongoing, evolving challenges, but the pursuit is always just doing what’s best for the students. That’s what we want to recognize.”