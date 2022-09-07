The Vinton-Shellsburg Homecoming Week will be September 18th – 24th. If you are a Vinton area business and would like the windows of your business painted for the week, please contact Sandy Hamilton, VSHS Student Senate Sponsor, at ph. 436-5708 or email sandy.hamilton@vscsd.org by Wed., Sept. 14th.
If any business, organization, past class or individuals would like to be a part of the Homecoming parade, which will be Thursday, September 22nd starting at 6 PM, please also contact Sandy Hamilton by Tuesday, Sept. 20th.
Watch Vinton Newspapers next week for a listing of all of the Homecoming activities and join us for a great week of activities and celebrations!