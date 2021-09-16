The 2021 VS Homecoming Week is September 26th through October 2nd. The VSHS Student Senate is finalizing plans for the week and will have a schedule out to the public early the week of Sept. 20th so that everyone may participate in the tradition. At this time, we would like to ask that any business wanting to have their windows painted for the week by the seniors to please email sandy.hamilton @vscsd.org or call 436-5708 by Thursday, Sept. 23rd.
Our Homecoming Parade is scheduled for Thursday, September 30th starting at 6 PM in downtown Vinton. This year our football opponent for the Homecoming game will be the Benton Community Bobcats. Any business, organization or individual wishing to be in the parade, please email the same address or call the same number listed above by Monday, September 27th.