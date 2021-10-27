Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming competed in the North Central Iowa Swim Conference meet on Saturday alongside several other regional teams, placing fifth overall in their final action before Regionals on November 6.
The VSU swimmers had season- or personal bests in 21 of 30 swims according to coach Ashley Hesson. Justyce Dominick dropped.66 seconds in her 50 Freestyle to take home 3rd place in a powerful field. She went on to drop 1.97 seconds in her 100 Freestyle to nab 2nd place. Lexi Goodell dropped well over a second to grab sixth place and take home some of her own hardware in the 100 Breaststroke.
“Today was a strong showing,” Hesson said. “We are coming off a week of the highest intensity training we’ll do all season. Now we start a 2-week taper period leading up to our District meet. If the girls performed that well today, it’ll be really exciting to see what they can do when they’re rested & focused.”
VSU also had strong placings with the 200 Medley relay of Lauren Moore, Goodell, Dominick and Sadie Hennings placing sixth with a time of 2:05.31, Carleigh Wilson seventh in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:10.93, the 200 Free relay of Moore, Molly Clark, Goodell and Dominick fifth with a time of 1:50.59.