Coach Ashley Hesson’s largest group of seniors, six in total, were recognized in their final home meet on Thursday as Vinton-Shellsburg/Union swimming defeated Williamsburg 67-27 to end their regular season.
“This group of seniors have all been swimming for three or four years in high school, so obviously we’ve grown very attached to them,” Hesson said. “They’ve been solid contributors after coming into the program with different levels of ability. It’s been neat to see them all grow.”
Seniors Lexi Goodell, Sadie Hennings, Hanna Higley, Zoe Mohr, Mara Spalding, and Carlie Spore each presented their parents with a flower as their greatest memories over the years were announced.
“It’s cool to see these girls as people develop when you’re with them for so long,” Hesson said. “That’s what I love about Senior Night.”
But there was business yet to be done. VSU took the top placing in all by one event out of 11 in the evening. A senior-laden 160 yard Medley relay team of Spore, Hennings, Goodell and sophomore Molly Clark made the first splash with a time of 1:44. Hennings would go on to win the 60 yard Freestyle, Spore and Hennings in the 160 Free relay, Goodell the 100 yard Breaststroke and the 320 yard Freestyle relay with Goodell closing out the evening.
“The girls all season long wanted to do a meet where they could draw their events out of a hat,” Hesson said. “Since our times inside the Braille pool don’t really count, we decided to make Senior Night a fun meet. We had a lot of girls swimming events they don’t typically swim. Some girls did really well in events and that made it very interesting.”
VSU have completed their regular season and will spend the next two weeks winding down the intensity of their workouts while remaining in shape for the postseason.
“I look back at this regular season as really successful,” Hesson said. “We graduated a lot of very talented swimmers last season. It’s been neat to see the young swimmers step into those open positions and really take off. We’ve had solid wins at the Williamsburg Invitational and Oskaloosa. Everyone contributed this season. That is incredibly rewarding as a coach.”
The girls shift their focus to the Regional Swim Meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Dubuque Hempstead High School, where they hope to see events qualify for State among a host of larger school districts. Hesson noted with girls times getting faster with each season, predicting where VSU can qualify swimmers off times is difficult.
“I feel our 200 Free medley has a chance of qualifying again this season,” Hesson said. “It will all come down to how everyone swims on that day. We’ll see where the chips fall after that.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the Regional Meet and feature State qualifiers if selected.