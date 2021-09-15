VSU swimming emerged victorious over Grinnell, Keokuk, Centerville, Oskaloosa and host Williamsburg in a six-team invitational on Monday.
“All of the girls put in a great effort, posting great times and supporting all their teammates along the way,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “It was a true collective effort that ended in a solid success.”
Justice Dominick won her two individual events of the 50 and 500 Freestyle. Dominick combined with Lauren Moore, Carleigh Wilson and Sadie Hennings to take first in the 200 Medley Relay. She also joined Tori Elwick, Molly Clark and Olivia Schminke to win the 200 Freestyle Relay by .27 seconds in a nail-biter race. A big highlight of the night was VSU’s Carleigh Wilson, Charlie Keegan, and Mara Spalding taking first, second and third place respectively in the 100 Breaststroke. Schminke, Clark and Moore each added some second place points to the overall tally as well.
“I’m constantly telling the girls: it’s impossible to win a meet with one, two or even seven swimmers, no matter how good they are,” Hesson said. “It takes depth and a collaboration to win a team total competition. Every swim counts. And all of the girls did their job last night — each swimmer fought to the end of their race and added every point they could.”
The team totals were close enough that had even just two or three swims gone differently (a DQ or getting touched out by another swimmer), the team standings may have ended very differently. Every swim counts.”
VSU swam at Linn-Mar on Thursday and will travel to Grinnell on September 28.