W-SR girls XC

Front from left: Bella Engelhardt, Kate Nelson, Emma Smith, Jenna Rohne, Mollie Hunzelman, Adali Borglum

Middle from left: Reagan Alexander, Grace Heying, Ella Hansel, Lindee Rohne, Brenna Bodenstiener, Lindi Stevens, Joyce Bittinger, Emma Ihnen

Back from left: Ramey Dahlquist, Jailyn Kent, Sydney Bochmann, Ashley Heine, Cece Jerome, Hannah Schnell, Taylor Sikora, Emme Jerome

 By Nick Thompson

After finishing in third place of the Northeast Iowa Conference last season, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls cross country team is hoping a good offseason of work brings them over the edge.

"We have a great group of girls returning this year that are ambitious and looking to push themselves and the team," fifth-year head coach Jason Milke said. "This group is joined by a young group that is coming off a great middle school season and will be very exciting to watch. The girls have built a great base during summer training and are ready to hit some tough workouts before racing starts."

Leading the group of returners is senior Sydney Bochmann, a three-time state qualifier as well as three-time All-Conference. She is joined by Ramey Dahlquist and Emma Smith who were both also All-Conference runners last season. 

Cece Jerome, Jaylin Kent, Jenna Rohne, Adali Borglum and Lindee Rohne will also be contending for a varsity spot this season and the competition might be enough to catapult them to the top of the conference.

"Conference was close last year with the top-three teams separated by three points and I expect it to be close again this year," Milke said. "It will be a fun year with lots of different meets that will expose the girls to a lot of different competition throughout the season. We are excited to see the girls step up to the competition."

