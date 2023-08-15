After finishing in third place of the Northeast Iowa Conference last season, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls cross country team is hoping a good offseason of work brings them over the edge.
"We have a great group of girls returning this year that are ambitious and looking to push themselves and the team," fifth-year head coach Jason Milke said. "This group is joined by a young group that is coming off a great middle school season and will be very exciting to watch. The girls have built a great base during summer training and are ready to hit some tough workouts before racing starts."
Leading the group of returners is senior Sydney Bochmann, a three-time state qualifier as well as three-time All-Conference. She is joined by Ramey Dahlquist and Emma Smith who were both also All-Conference runners last season.
Cece Jerome, Jaylin Kent, Jenna Rohne, Adali Borglum and Lindee Rohne will also be contending for a varsity spot this season and the competition might be enough to catapult them to the top of the conference.
"Conference was close last year with the top-three teams separated by three points and I expect it to be close again this year," Milke said. "It will be a fun year with lots of different meets that will expose the girls to a lot of different competition throughout the season. We are excited to see the girls step up to the competition."